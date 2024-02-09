In the cities of Odessa, Nikolaev and Kharkov regions on the night of February 10, the sounds of explosions were heard amid an air raid, Ukrainian media reported.

“They are reporting an explosion in Odessa again,” writes the Strana.ua Telegram channel.

Later, the publication reported about explosions in Kharkov.

In addition, late in the evening of February 9, the head of the regional military administration of the Nikolaev region, Vitaly Kim, spoke about the explosions. According to Strana.ua, we are talking about the city of Ochakov.

“According to preliminary information, there is no destruction. There is damage to the power line,” Kim wrote in his Telegram channel.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on reports of the sounds of explosions in Ukrainian regions.

Before this, explosions occurred in Odessa on the night of February 8th. Air raid signals sounded not only in Odessa, but also in Vinnitsa, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkassy, ​​Kharkov, Kirovograd, Nikolaev and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

Earlier, on January 24, explosions were also reported in Odessa. According to media reports, an emergency was recorded in the city center. An air raid regime was also in effect in the Nikolaev, Odessa and Kharkov regions.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.