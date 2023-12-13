Explosions occurred in Odessa, the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua reported on December 13 in its Telegram channel.

“Explosions are reported in Odessa,” the message says.

The publication, with reference to Odessa public pages, also claims the operation of air defense systems.

According to the air warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, sirens started working in the Odessa region of Ukraine at 20:28; as of 21:45, the air warning remains in effect.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on this information.

Earlier in the day, “strong explosions” were reported in Kyiv. It was clarified that the air raid alarm was sounded after them.

The night before, explosions were reported in the Odessa region after an air raid warning was announced. It was clarified that the characteristic sounds were heard in Odessa, as well as in Chernomorsk, where the sea trade port of the same name operates. Presumably, the air defense system was working.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.