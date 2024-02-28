Explosions occurred in Mirgorod, Poltava region in northeastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian TV channel “Public” reported this on February 28 in its Telegram channel.

An air raid alert was declared in the region, but it was later cancelled.

According to the air raid map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air alert is currently declared in the Kharkov and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the information about the explosions.

The day before, on February 27, it was reported that explosions occurred in the Kharkov region of Ukraine. An air raid alert was then declared in the Nikolaev and Odessa regions.

On the same day, explosions occurred in Odessa in southern Ukraine. Explosions were also reported in Poltava in northeastern Ukraine.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

