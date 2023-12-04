Explosions were heard in the Kyiv-controlled city of Kherson. This was reported by Strana.ua on December 5.

According to the online map of air alerts of Ukraine, the corresponding signals were sounded in the Nikolaev and Odessa regions, as well as in parts of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the information about the explosions.

On December 4, explosions were reported in the Nikolaev region and the city of Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine.

On the night of December 3, an air raid alert was also announced in six regions of Ukraine. The country’s Ministry of Digital Development then reported that sirens were turned on in the Chernivtsi, Kirovograd, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Odessa, and Nikolaev regions, as well as in the Kyiv-controlled parts of the Kherson region.

Russian military personnel began striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10 last year. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.