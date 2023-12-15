Explosions occurred in Kyiv on the night of December 16, the Ukrainian agency Ukrinform reports in its Telegram channel.

“Explosions are heard in Kyiv,” the publication says.

Before this, the publication Strana.ua reported about the explosions in the Kyiv region. In the capital of Ukraine, now, according to the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alarm is sounding.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the information.

Explosions in Kyiv were also reported on December 14. In addition, there was talk then about explosions in Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky region.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian publication Klymenko Time reported about strong explosions in Kyiv. At that time, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat in the Kyiv and Chernigov regions.

Russian military personnel began striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10 last year. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.