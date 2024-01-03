Explosions occurred in Kyiv-controlled Kherson. The Ukrainian publication “Mirror of the Week” reported this on January 3.

It is noted that explosions occurred for the fourth time in a day. The first of them rang out on the night of Wednesday, January 3. No details provided.

In addition, the publication Strana.ua reported about explosions in the Kharkov region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on these messages.

The day before, explosions were also reported in Kharkov. The strikes on the city were confirmed by the head of the Kharkov Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Sinegubov.

On the same day, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were damaged and emergency shutdowns were being carried out. He noted that water supply to the capital of Ukraine is carried out as usual.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.