The explosion took place in Ivano-Frankivsk in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday, March 1, by the Ukrainian edition of Klymenko Time in its Telegram channel.

“They report an explosion in Ivano-Frankivsk. There is no alarm in the region,” the message says.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier in the day, the RBC-Ukraine agency reported powerful explosions in the Sumy region. There have been no official comments on this either from the Kyiv authorities or from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In addition, on March 1, the head of the military administration of the Poltava region, Dmitry Lunin, said that objects of the critical infrastructure of the region came under fire in the Kremenchug region. He clarified that there is no concrete information about the destruction at the moment.

Also, an air alert was announced on March 1 in the central and eastern parts of Ukraine. Sirens sounded including in Kyiv. Alarms sounded for about 20 minutes.

There was no official information from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about strikes against these territories.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

