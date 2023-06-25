The explosion occurred in the Kyiv-controlled city of Zaporozhye. This was reported on the night of June 25 by the Ukrainian publication Obshchestvennoye.

It is noted that now an air alert has been declared in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not comment on the information about the explosions.

On the eve it became known about the explosions in Odessa. According to the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua, air defense systems (air defense) were operating in the Odessa region.

On the same day, explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kremenchug (Poltava region), as well as in the Kharkov region of Ukraine. It is noted that air defense systems (air defense) operate in the capital.

Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.