The explosion sounded in the evening in Dnepropetrovsk (the Ukrainian name is Dnepr), the Ukrainian edition of Suspilne reported on June 3.

“Before the announcement of the alarm, an explosion sounded in Dnipro,” the publication’s Telegram channel says.

Currently, an air alert has been declared on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Maxim Buzhansky also reported about the explosions on his Telegram channel.

Other details are not given.

There was also no information from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian edition of Zerkalo Nedeli reported a series of explosions in the Kharkiv region. An air raid alert was issued. No other data was reported.

The Russian military began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10 last year. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the time, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge. Moscow emphasized that strikes were being carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.