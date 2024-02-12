The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine did not allocate money for anti-tank barriers, which are known as “dragon’s teeth”, for the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported on February 12 by the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua with reference to the Prozorro electronic public procurement system.

“Cabinet of Ministers [Украины] did not provide funds for “dragon teeth” for the Zaporozhye region. This is evidenced by Prozorro data,” says a message on the Telegram channel.

According to the director of the finance department of the Kiev-appointed Zaporozhye regional military administration, Sergei Medved, funds were never received from the state budget into the accounts of the local administration. In addition, according to the publication, there is also no administrative document from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the distribution of money from the state budget for these barriers.

It is clarified that at the beginning of January a tender was announced for the purchase of “dragon teeth”; it was planned to purchase 45 thousand pieces of barrier concrete pyramids. It was expected that the tender would cost the authorities 88.5 million hryvnia (more than $2.3 million). But due to lack of funding from the state budget, the customer canceled the tender and the purchase of equipment for it.

Later, the Ukrainian publication reported that the head of the Zaporozhye OVA, Ivan Fedorov, confirmed that the tender for the purchase of “dragon teeth” was cancelled, but he also stated that there was money.

Earlier, on January 19, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal announced that the Ukrainian government had decided to allocate 17.5 billion hryvnia (about $464 million) for the construction of engineering and fortification structures, related equipment and a system of non-explosive barriers.

On January 16, Shmygal announced that the Ukrainian government had allocated 792 million hryvnia (about $21 million) to strengthen the country’s defense capability. According to Shmygal, these funds will be distributed among military units of the Ukrainian army.

On December 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began the construction of two lines of protective structures known as “dragon’s teeth” in the Chernigov region on the border with Russia and Belarus.

Before this, on January 6, Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexei Goncharenko said that the budget deficit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for 2024 is 36%, or 430 billion hryvnia (more than $11.3 billion).

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.