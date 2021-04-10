Ukraine first used Turkish Bayraktar drones in Donbass, Ukrainian Militar Portal reports on April 10.

According to the portal, on April 9, the Ukrainian attack unmanned aerial vehicle Bayraktar began flying from the southern part of Ukraine through the Kherson, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. After which the drone returned to the take-off point. The tasks assigned to the operators of the apparatus are not reported.

On April 3, it became known that for the first time since July 2020, after the entry into force of additional ceasefire measures in Donbass, Ukrainian security forces used artillery pieces prohibited by the Minsk agreements during shelling of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

On March 27, it was reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted exercises using Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Bayraktar TB2 on the territory of the Tendrovskaya Spit island, located in the Black Sea.

On the territory of the Tendrovskaya Spit, there is a multifunctional naval training ground of Ukraine, where the military personnel practice, in particular, the landing of amphibious assault forces on the unequipped coast, as well as artillery firing at targets on the coast.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the “Minsk” and “Normandy” formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.