In the DPR, the court gave a life sentence to a Ukrainian Armed Forces marine for the murder of five residents of Mariupol

The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) sentenced 25-year-old Denis Mirza, a marine corpsman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), to life imprisonment for the shooting of six civilians in Mariupol. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office.

The convict, who served as the chief of the radiation, chemical and biological protection service of a separate Marine battalion, was found guilty of murder motivated by political and ideological hatred and cruelty to the civilian population. He will be sent to a special regime colony.

The court found that from March 2 to March 15, 2022, Mirza, at a combat position located on the territory of the Mariupol Higher Metallurgical Vocational School, on the orders of the commander, shot a civilian with a pistol. Together with his colleague Oleg Zavaletsky, he also shot two prisoners in the basement of the school. Mirza also ordered the killing of three civilians who were walking along the street, one of them survived.