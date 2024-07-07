With 19 days to go until the Games, Yaroslava Mahuchikh has made a historic leap, in Paris, at the Sébastien Charléty stadium, not at the Stade de France, which will host the athletics events from 1 August. The Ukrainian athlete flew over 2.10m, an astonishing mark for a 22-year-old woman who had never been higher than 2.06m, and thus managed to break a world record (2.09m) that was about to turn 37 years old. The record was held by Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova, who, like her successor, was 22 years old on 30 August 1987.

Kostadinova was not such a surprise. The year before, in 1986, she had already equalled the world record of her compatriot Lyudmilla Andonova (2.07m) and six days later she took it over with a jump of 2.08m. Her latest improvement came on a memorable afternoon during the World Championships in Rome with the Olympic Stadium packed with spectators.

The fans, who filled the stands every day, did not want to miss the duel between the two fastest men in the world: Ben Johnson against Carl Lewis. The Canadian, with a striking muscular hypertrophy that was later discovered to be thanks to steroids, shot straight at the gun, beating the son of the Wind with a new world record (9.83s, for the first time anyone had gone under 9.90s). Minutes later, with the public excited by the historic 100-metre race, Kostadinova, wearing a red tank top and white shorts, jumped 2.09m in height and achieved the second world record of the afternoon. A record that would last for almost 37 years, until a smiling, blonde Ukrainian, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, revolutionised the event at the Paris Diamond League meeting. Mahunchikh won the competition with 2.03m and asked the judges to set the bar at 2.07m, one centimetre above her personal best, which was renewed on the second attempt. She then dared to set the world record and jumped it on the first attempt.

Ruth Beitia, the Spanish record holder with 2.02m, was surprised by Mahuchikh’s feat. “I always thought that I would see the world record for the high jump live and on the track. And I saw many attempts, but nobody managed it. I thought that Blanka Vlasic (the Croatian) would beat it, but in the end she couldn’t (she stayed at 2.08m, like the Swedish Kajsa Bergqvist, who jumped that height indoors). What I like most about the Ukrainian is her free leg (the opposite of the take-off leg), I love the way she throws it and I think that’s what characterises her the most.”

The journalist Martí Perarnau, who was a high jumper and Olympian at the Moscow 1980 Games, broadcast the 1987 World Championships in Catalan with José María Odriozola as commentator. “I had just retired and I was not surprised by Kostadinova’s record. I was more surprised by this one because I think that, in a way, Mahuchikh was stuck if you take into account that at 18 years old she jumped 2.04m and had not managed to go over 2.06m. And just as her progress was stuck, she had become a very consistent jumper over two metres – she has exceeded that height, without interruption, since 2019. But improving four centimetres at once is a lot.”

Perarnau recalls that the specialty, in 1987, came from Rosemarie Ackermann, the first to jump two meters, still with the ventral roll style – facing the bar – and Sara Simeoni, one centimeter more, already with the Fosbury flop —with her back turned—. Mahuchikh stands out for the fact that, apparently, there is nothing exceptional about her. But only apparently. “The Ukrainian has a very orthodox run, with very wide strides, but she does not have super-agile ankles when running; jumping is another matter. The approach run is very orthodox but very normal. In exchange, she has a great explosiveness in the stroke, beastly. She is not Bergqvist either, arching in a way that makes you suffer for her back. She has a very orthodox arch and a clearing, but nothing out of the ordinary. The key is the reactivity in the stroke: in a very short time she is capable of applying a very powerful force. And the time of the stroke must be very harmonious with the force she applies.”

The former Olympic high jumper also recalls that Kostadinova’s record came at a high point in athletics. “It was the second edition of the World Championships and Rome came in the year of Primo Nebiolo’s mandate, with Samaranch supporting us to the death, with the Barcelona Games on the horizon… Italy was crazy. Back then a World Championship was like an Olympic Games: it was the big party, the big event, and even more so after two Games with boycotts. The United States was at full throttle, the Soviet Union too, East Germany too, with that project so dark… It was a fierce time with a lot of doping and very little anti-doping control, as we found out later.”

No less memorable was Sunday afternoon in Paris, where Kenyan Faith Kipyegon broke her world record in the 1,500 metres by winning a great race with a time of 3m 49.04s (Spain’s Esther Guerrero was twelfth after doing 3:59.74, the second best Spanish time of all time). In addition, three men, with Algerian Djamel Sedjati in the lead, went under 1m42s in the 800 metres.

