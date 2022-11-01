Politico: Ukrainian lobbyist Vaidich spoke about Zelensky’s fear of being left without money from the United States

The Kyiv authorities doubt that if the Republican Party wins the elections to the US Congress, Ukraine will lose military supplies from the United States, but they are afraid of losing financial assistance from Washington. This was stated by lobbyist Daniel Vaidich, writes Politico.

Vaidich explained that Ukraine may need more money in the coming months if strikes on its energy infrastructure continue. “Kyiv understands that they will have to work with the Republicans, explaining that assistance to Ukraine cannot be limited to guns alone,” he said. According to him, Kyiv is afraid of complicating the dialogue with Washington, since American politicians will have to justify to voters the need to continue helping Ukraine. Kyiv will also have to explain its requests.

According to the newspaper, President Volodymyr Zelensky sometimes demands what American leader Joe Biden is unwilling to give. The Ukrainian leader often expresses his dissatisfaction publicly in response to this and receives active support from members of Congress from both parties, which causes discontent in the White House. If the Republicans win a majority in Congress, the Ukrainians can even more actively use such tactics.

In turn, American diplomat Daniel Fried said that sometimes members of the Biden administration “have the feeling that they are being pressured, and they don’t like it.”

Earlier it became known that Biden lost his temper during one of the telephone conversations with Vladimir Zelensky in June. The head of the White House told his Ukrainian counterpart that he approved the allocation of additional military assistance to Kyiv in the amount of $1 billion. However, in response, Zelensky began to list what other assistance Ukraine expects from Western countries, but does not receive.