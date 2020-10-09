Plus-size models and a pensioner became the heroines of a new advertisement for the Ukrainian lingerie brand Brabrabra. The corresponding photos appeared on the stamp page in Instagram…

So, the store’s products were shown by the full photo artist Ekaterina Dorfman. She was photographed in a yellow cropped T-shirt and purple underpants with a blue belt. In the Brabrabra assortment, they are presented in various colors, the cost of a set of five is 2995 rubles.

Photo published by @ brabrabra.ua

In addition, the photo session was attended by a pensioner named Antonina from the Zhiznolyub agency, which specializes in older models. In addition, black model Yulia Bogdanova and blogger Elena Sidelnik starred in the ad.

AT Instagram-the brand’s account appeared their joint picture in which they posed in monophonic underwear sets. The price of a bra is 2314 rubles. In the above frame, fat folds are visible on the models’ bodies.

Earlier in September, the Ukrainian plump rapper danced in a commercial for Brabrabra lingerie. In the video, hip-hop singer Alena Savranenko, known as Alyona Alyona, raps in flesh-colored lace underwear and an open matching robe.