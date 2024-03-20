Belgorod governor Gladkov: a kamikaze drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the village of Dolgoe

A kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the village of Dolgoye, Valuysky urban district, Belgorod region. This was announced by the Governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

According to him, the drone fell and exploded. No civilians were injured, but a passenger car was damaged. Emergency services are on site.