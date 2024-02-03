Belgorod governor Gladkov: a kamikaze drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces exploded in the village of Dolgoe

A kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the outskirts of the village of Dolgoye, Valuysky urban district, Belgorod region. This was announced by the head of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

According to him, no one was injured as a result of the explosion, but a communications infrastructure facility was damaged. “Operational services will soon begin to eliminate the consequences,” the governor assured.

Earlier, Gladkov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the village of Zadorozhny, Krasnoyaruzhsky district. As a result, two private households were damaged, as well as a power line, which led to a power outage in Zadorozhny, Terebreno and Prilesye. No civilians were harmed.

In addition, on the morning of February 3, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that air defense systems had shot down four Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Belgorod region. In addition, two drones were destroyed over the Volgograd region, and another one over the Rostov region.