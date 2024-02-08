Kamikaze drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a bus with passengers in the Belgorod region

A kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a bus with people in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod region. This was announced by the governor of the border region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to Gladkov, a man was injured as a result of the explosion – he had shrapnel wounds to his leg. The victim must be taken to a medical facility.

Five more people, the governor said, were injured during the shelling of the village of Rzhevka, Shebekinsky urban district. According to him, one of the victims is in serious condition. “The man has a traumatic amputation of the upper and lower extremities, an ambulance team is taking him to the Shebekinsky central regional hospital,” Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka Photo: Pavel Kolyadin / TASS

Two more men and two women received shrapnel wounds to their lower extremities.

On February 8, a missile threat was declared in Belgorod and the Belgorod region. The message about the beginning of the alarm in the governor’s channel appeared at 14:01 Moscow time. The missile danger lasted 43 minutes; Gladkov published a post about its end at 14:44.

On February 7, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the Belgorod region from the Czech MLRS “Vampire”

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on February 7, at about 19:50 Moscow time, another attempt by Kyiv to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) was thwarted. Five rockets were destroyed by the air defense system, the defense department said. Previously, Ukraine fired seven shells from this MLRS into the Russian region; they were shot down.

Gladkov also reported that an air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling – one man had barotrauma, the second had a shrapnel wound to the head and concussion. Later, a woman came to the emergency room with bruised wounds to her upper and lower extremities.

Photo: Taisiya Liskovets / RIA Novosti

In addition, on February 7, the city of Shebekino came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Employees of one of the city's industrial enterprises were injured. “The man has a shrapnel wound to his upper limb, the woman has a concussion,” the governor said. Then a kamikaze drone struck the outskirts of the village of Poroz, Grayvoronsky urban district, damaging an infrastructure communications facility. The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky urban district, was also shelled. Four private households were damaged there.

Military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, explained that the Vampire has an increased firing range – up to 40 kilometers. “This system was created on the basis of our Grad, it is Czech. At one time, the Czechs modernized it (…), during the times of Czechoslovakia they had their own military-industrial complex,” the expert shared. It was from this MLRS that they hit the center of Belgorod.

In addition, it is known that the Vampire has a larger number of shells than the American HIMARS MLRS, but it fires at a shorter maximum range.