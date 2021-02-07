Ukrainian journalist Alena Berezovskaya spoke about a possible criminal case against her for asking about Russia to the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life (Opposition Platform – For Life) party, Viktor Medvedchuk, during an interview with RT. Reported by RIA News…

As Berezovskaya herself said, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has already begun an inspection in connection with the incident. “As far as I understand, there may even be a criminal case,” she said.

It is clarified that during the interview, the journalist asked Medvedchuk a question with the wording: “Do you think that it would be better for Ukrainians to join Russia, and it would be easier and easier?”