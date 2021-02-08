Ukrainian journalist Alena Berezovskaya does not feel guilty about the question of joining Russia, posed to the head of the political council of the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk, she said in an interview RIA News…

According to the girl, everyone has the right to ask questions that they see fit. She pointed out that the Ukrainian authorities have long begun to violate the right to freedom of speech and persecute people with other political views. “As for the essence of the question asked, since Ukraine announced its sovereignty in 1991, the topic of relations with Russia has always been discussed,” Berezovskaya said.

Related materials

The journalist noted that she did not feel safe after the decision of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to start checking her statements. She stressed that she had no criminal intent, and her question was aimed “only at finding out the opinion” of Medvedchuk.

Earlier, the SBU began an investigation into this incident and threatened the girl with a criminal case. During the interview, she asked a question with the wording: “Do you think that it would be better for Ukrainians to join Russia, and it would be easier and easier?”

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of sanctions against the deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Taras Kozak, who owns the Novosti media holding. The restrictions also affected the TV channels of the holding: 112 Ukraine and regional channels under its logo, as well as ZIK and NewsOne. After his decree, they stopped broadcasting.