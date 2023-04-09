Ukrainian journalist Gordon said that his two sons are not at the front, as they live in the United States

Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon (included in Russia in the register of individuals-foreign agents and the register of terrorists and extremists) in an interview with the YouTube channel And Graham Came, he explained why his three sons are not involved in hostilities.

According to him, his eldest son suffers from a serious illness, “with which it’s not only in the army, but in general it’s hard to live.”

They talk about their other two sons, Gordon said that they are not at the front, as they live in the United States, and one of them has American citizenship. The journalist added that they were not born in Ukraine.

The Basmanny Court in Moscow arrested Gordon in absentia for two months for making fake stories about the Russian army on July 22, 2022. On July 19, it became known that the Russian Interior Ministry put the Ukrainian journalist on the wanted list.

The reason for this was a criminal case under three articles initiated in March against him by the Investigative Committee of Russia. Investigators found that Gordon, on the air of the TV channel, called for an armed attack on Russia, unleashing an aggressive war with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of Russian citizens on ethnic and linguistic grounds.