Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPH REICHWEIN / POOL

Germany has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen living in Poland for his alleged connection to the 2022 sabotage of the NordStream pipeline, which transported gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, according to an investigation by the public television network ARDfrom the newspaper South German Newspaper and the magazine The Time.

According to this investigation, the individual against whom the arrest warrant was issued is a diving instructor identified as “Vladimir S.”, but the order was not executed by Poland, although Warsaw and Berlin are still debating the future of the suspected subject.

The investigation by these media outlets points to Ukrainian responsibility for the sabotage, which consisted of underwater explosions that occurred on September 26, 2022, which ruptured the gas pipeline and caused gas leaks.

“Vladimir S.” and two other Ukrainian citizens, responsible for a diving school and identified as “Ewgen U.” and “his wife Svetlana”, are the alleged individuals involved in the sabotage, according to the investigation by these media outlets.

“Vladimir S.” is identified as one of the occupants of a white Citroën vehicle that German authorities recorded near the German island of Rügen (north) on the night of September 8, 2022 and could have accompanied the people using a yacht, named “Andromeda”, on which investigators found traces of explosives and which is suspected of also participating in the operation.

According to The Time“Vladimir S.”, denied any involvement in an attack on NordStream.

Suspicions of sabotage have always hung over the explosions that occurred at NordStream after three leaks were detected in the pipes of its gas pipelines 1 and 2, which led the Danish and Swedish authorities to activate the energy emergency.

Subsequent investigations never established responsibility for the incident.