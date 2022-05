How did you feel about this matter?

Injured woman walks after reaching a bus that evacuated civilians from the Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol on Tuesday.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukrainian intelligence services believe the Russians are preparing to celebrate the May 9 holiday, in which they commemorate the victory over the Nazis in World War II, in the devastated southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

According to the Ukrainian newspaper Pravda, the country’s Defense Ministry claims that “Sergey Kirienko, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration”, recently “appointed by the Kremlin to be responsible for matters related to ORDLO (the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the region from Lugansk, controlled by the Russians)” is in Mariupol.

The main task of this Vladimir Putin official would be to prepare the “ceremonial celebrations”, which would include a military parade, in the devastated Ukrainian city, after abandoning the idea of ​​having them in the occupied city of Donetsk.

In this way, Mariupol would become the site of “celebrations and, for that, the rubble, the bodies of the murdered civilians and the unexploded Russian explosive devices are being removed from the central streets of the city”, denounced Ukraine.

Furthermore, according to Ukrainian intelligence, “Russian propaganda media are preparing to broadcast stories on Russian television about the ‘joy’ with which local residents welcomed the occupation troops.” To this end, Vladimir Solovyov, a Kremlin propaganda officer, and the head of the Donetsk occupation administration, Denis Pushylin, are said to have also visited Mariupol.

The Kremlin denied this Wednesday (4) that Russia will decree a general mobilization on May 9. “No, it’s absurd,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told his daily news conference.