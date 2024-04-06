Home page politics

Ukraine wants to know the fairly precise number of strategic Russian medium-range missiles. And Moscow's defense industry is in full swing.

Moscow – Ukraine needs more. More ammo. More weapons. More tanks. The Leopard 2 tank builder KNDS from Munich illustrates in an ARD documentary how difficult it is for the West to ramp up arms production.

Arms industry in Russia: Moscow is pushing ahead with armament in the Ukraine war

40 to 50 new “Leos” can be built at the site on the outskirts of the Bavarian capital – per year. And the various NATO states themselves need these battle tanks to keep their armies up to speed. Meanwhile, Russia's military buildup in the Ukraine war is in full swing.

An example: the production of medium-range missiles that Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin uses through his henchmen to terrorize the Ukrainian cities between Kharkiv, Kiev, Dnipro, Odessa and Lviv almost every day. At the beginning of April, the Ukrainian secret service announced the alleged current number of strategic Russian medium-range missiles, while their further production is being persistently (and alarmingly) driven forward under the control of Moscow.

Employees of Russia's largest defense company Almas-Antei are manufacturing parts of a large rocket. © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

Vladimir Putin's rockets: Ukraine secret service names alleged number

As the Ukrainska Pravda Reportedly, on April 2, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, a senior representative of the Ukrainian intelligence services, spoke of about 950 Russian strategic-tactical missiles. Accordingly, Russian forces could potentially carry out several more combined strikes until they needed a break to accumulate medium-range missile resources again.

The countless narrow, unguided rockets from the Russian “Grad” multiple rocket launchers, which have a limited range and no real accuracy, do not fall under this calculation from Kiev. Skibitskyi explained at a media event: “Russia currently has around 950 strategic-tactical and strategic missiles with a range of over 350 kilometers.” Skibitskyi accused Putin's regime of using the missiles to attack not only critical energy infrastructure, but also supposedly kindergartens and hospitals. The information cannot be independently verified.

At the behest of Vladimir Putin: Russian factories are ramping up production

The Kremlin likes to document the fact that the Russian arms industry produces a lot with photos. At the beginning of March, for example, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited a factory of the largest Russian arms manufacturer Almas-Antei in Moscow. The production facility that Shoigu inspected produces S-300P anti-aircraft systems, whose rockets, which are estimated to be seven meters long and have a massive diameter of around half a meter, can also be used against large ground targets such as buildings.

Like the online portal Army Recognition writes, the Russian defense industry can supposedly produce almost 100 cruise missiles and strategic guided missiles every month. These include an estimated 40 Ch-101 cruise missiles and 40 Iskander-M medium-range ballistic missiles, with which the Russians have also attacked the Ukrainians' Patriot air defense systems and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in recent weeks. However, this information cannot be independently verified.

Russia under Vladimir Putin: Largest military budget since the collapse of the Soviet Union

Recently there were rumors that Russian ruler Putin had ordered the mass production of massive 3-ton FAB-3000 free-fall bombs. A video was shared on social media (see tweet) that showed Defense Minister Shoigu in a factory for the huge bombs that were developed in the Soviet Union back in the 1950s. The aerial bombs cannot actually be directed at military targets; they are simply dropped on cities – with devastating consequences for civilians. It's not just when it comes to missiles that the Russians are apparently producing whatever their arms factories produce at Putin's behest while the Russian army is on the offensive on the Ukrainian battlefields.

“We have increased the production of ammunition for small arms and multiple rocket launchers 50-fold,” said Sergei Chemesov, managing director of the state defense company Rostec, recently. The production of armored vehicles has increased 5.5 times and that of tanks even seven times, Chemesov said during a visit to the Kremlin. Loud Mirror Putin's regime is planning for 2024 with the largest military budget since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The Russian Finance Ministry would now budget six percent of the gross domestic product for this instead of 3.9 annually, according to the report, the equivalent of an estimated 140 billion US dollars. (pm)