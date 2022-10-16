Military intelligence of Ukraine promised 100 thousand dollars for the transfer of captive Strelkov

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it would pay $100,000 to transfer former Defense Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Girkin (better known as Strelkov) to Ukrainian captivity. About this with reference to the department informs R.T.

The department claims that it guarantees payment for the captive Strelkov. Information about him was offered to be transmitted by phone number in instant messengers.

The day before, the former head of the Odessa branch of the “Right Sector” (an extremist organization banned in Russia) Sergei Sternenko also announced a $10,000 reward for the capture of Igor Girkin. He promised to provide money from personal funds.

On October 15, it became known that Strelkov went to the front. His wife Miroslava Reginskaya published a photo of the ex-minister in military uniform.