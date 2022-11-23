Scouts of the 58th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine complained to Zelensky about the suicidal order of the commanders

Soldiers of the reconnaissance company of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recorded a video message to President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Valery Zaluzhny. About it informs Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring”.

Scouts stationed in the area of ​​Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) indicated that the command gave them a suicidal order to take up positions known to Russian artillerymen. After they came under fire, the fighters decided to return, but on the same day they were given the same order. at the same time, the brigade commander Dmitry Brezhinsky refused to listen to the arguments of the scouts. A few days after this, the fighters were redeployed, while depriving them of clothing and food allowances.

Related materials:

In turn, VGTRK reporter Andrey Rudenko in his Telegram channel named deserters standing in front of the camera of scouts.

The path of the 58th brigade

On October 6, the settlement of Zaitsevo of the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated in the Artemovsky direction. Then the Russian troops destroyed more than 120 servicemen of the 58th motorized infantry and 128th mountain assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as three infantry fighting vehicles.

In September, senior lieutenant of the 58th brigade of the Ukrainian security forces Oleg Rozhkovsky, who was taken prisoner by fighters of the private military company (PMC) Wagner from the Bakhmut group, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suffering significant losses and were not reaching the front lines. The prisoner said that the majority of Ukrainian fighters in the Artemivsk area are refuseniks who do not go to positions because of “very heavy losses: wounded and killed.” “There are many who refuse to go to the front line,” the officer noted.

Related materials: See also Published footage of the consequences of the shelling of the Kyiv region of Donetsk

Prior to this, according to the representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov, after the units of the 58th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were defeated near the village of Udy in the Kharkov region, some of the surviving enemy soldiers left their positions. Then, in order to stop the panic and as an intimidation of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the fighters of the Kraken regiment shot the deserters in a revealing manner.

Battles for Artemovsk

On November 21, war correspondent Valentin Trushnin reported that the Russian military had begun moving forward along the entire front line in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The offensive is slow, but successful. The main directions remain Ugledar, Soledar, and Artemovsk, a significant part of which is already under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. The military commissar specified that artillery is methodically destroying the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, tanks are covering the attack, and infantry is following the barrage. As long as the enemy is in cover, the assault teams get within throw distance. When the tank fires, the infantry advances, Trushnin concluded.

Yury Kotenok, a military correspondent for Segodnya.ru and the Donbass information and analytical service, confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are putting up fierce resistance, but are suffering losses and retreating from prepared defense lines.

Before that, retired US Marine Colonel Andrew (Andy) Milburn, the founder of the private military company (PMC) Mozart, was noticed in Artemovsk. The American soldier called his main opponents the fighters of the Russian PMC “Wagner”, operating in the direction of Artyomovsk. After that, the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that talking about the confrontation with Mozart was “somehow ridiculous.”