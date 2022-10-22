Ukrainian intelligence officer spoke about the killing of civilians in Mariupol for the sake of food

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) killed a civilian in Mariupol, taking food from him. About it RIA News said his colleague, the foreman of the reconnaissance company of the 74th separate reconnaissance battalion, Vitaly Katranich.

According to him, an incident occurred before his eyes when the soldiers were looking for food in residential buildings, since the stores were already empty. After the fighters knocked on the locked door and they were not opened, one of them broke down the door and shot at the victim.