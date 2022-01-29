Ukrainian intelligence hid secret documents and equipment from the headquarters in Kiev, which they moved to “safe places”. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources. TASS.

“Ukrainian intelligence removed secret documents and equipment from its headquarters in the capital to safe places in the west of the country,” the publication notes, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Such actions of the intelligence of Ukraine, the publication noted among a number of “external manifestations” of the fact that Kiev is preparing for an escalation of the situation. However, Western officials have become alarmed by the “public skepticism” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who previously noted that he no longer sees a greater escalation of the situation than it was before.

The likelihood of an armed conflict between Kiev and Moscow was actively discussed in the Western media in the fall of 2021. American and Ukrainian politicians have made statements about allegedly planned Russian invasion of Ukraine. Later, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), rumors of an impending war were also supported – however, according to their version, Kiev plans to invade the Donbass.