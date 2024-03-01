Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Yusov: Kyiv is trying to return the bodies of captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

Kyiv is trying to return the bodies of captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who were in the crashed Il-76 plane. This information was confirmed by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine Andrey Yusov, reports Strana.ua in Telegram.

According to him, Ukraine has repeatedly turned to Russia regarding the transfer of bodies of servicemen, and negotiations between the countries continue. “Work in this direction is underway,” Yusov said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, said that she was in contact with Kiev on this issue. “The bodies can be transferred according to existing procedures. We are ready. “Everything necessary for this is available,” the ombudsman said.

Moskalkova also said that Russia has at its disposal all the DNA necessary to identify the prisoners of war flying in the Il-76.