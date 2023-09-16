Ukrainian intelligence: Chechen leader Kadyrov is in critical condition

Kadyrov’s allegedly weakened state of health has been reported before.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is in a critical condition, says the spokesperson of the Ukrainian military intelligence Andriy Yusov for the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform. The news also covered the matter Ukrainian Pravda -magazine.

According to the inquiry, the condition of Kadyrov, 46, has worsened and he has been in critical condition for days.

Ukrinform notes that it has also been mentioned in the media that Kadyrov is possibly in a coma.

Among other things, a British magazine Daily Mail and a Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post wrote about it last spring. According to the newspapers, Kadyrov suffers from serious kidney problems.

The Daily Mail quotes a Kazakh journalist in its story Azamat Maytanoviaaccording to which Kadyrov would have flown a doctor specializing in kidney diseases from the United Arab Emirates to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya.

According to newspaper reports, Kadyrov has feared that he has been poisoned.

Kadyrov is known for his extremely warm relations with the Russian president to Vladimir Putin. Kadyrov has been the leader of Chechnya since 2011.