Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Skibitsky called the situation at the front difficult

The situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the front is difficult. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky, his words transmits department press office.

“The situation on the pain field is complex,” the statement said.