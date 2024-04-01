Budanov called the railway through new regions of Russia a serious problem

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) stated that the railway that Russia is building on the territory of new regions could become a serious problem for Kyiv. It should connect Rostov-on-Don and Crimea, passing through Berdyansk and Mariupol.

Budanov spoke about plans to hit the new road

The head of Ukrainian intelligence noted that the construction of the road is almost completed. “Russia has been building a railway for more than a year (…) This process is almost completed, and this could pose a serious problem for us,” Budanov said.

He also stated that the Ukrainian army would handle the land part of the road. “We have experience in this. This is much easier than the Crimean Bridge issue,” he concluded.

Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

In Ukraine already expressed concerns about the construction of a new road, noting that this will not only be a global solution for Russia to the issue of military and civilian logistics, but will also radically reduce dependence on rail traffic via the Crimean Bridge.

Putin announced an alternative to the Crimean Bridge in March

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 18 that the restored railway from Rostov-on-Don to Donetsk, Mariupol and Berdyansk will become an alternative to the Crimean Bridge. He promised that trains would soon travel to Sevastopol. “And this will be another, alternative road instead of the Crimean Bridge,” he added.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin spoke about the design of the road in November 2023. He noted that the railway passed through the same territories during the USSR.