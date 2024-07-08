FSB foils attempt to hijack Tu-22M3 to Ukraine, opening Ukrainian airfield for strike

Ukrainian special services attempted to hijack a Russian long-range supersonic missile-carrying bomber Tu-22M3. Their plans were uncovered by the Russian FSB.

According to the department, Ukrainian intelligence acted with the support of NATO countries. Kyiv planned to recruit a Russian military pilot and persuade him to transport the Tu-22M3 to Ukrainian territory. In exchange, the pilot was promised a cash reward and Italian citizenship.

How reports Mash, we are talking about three million dollars. The recruitment operation was carried out on Telegram. There, Ukrainian special services allegedly threatened the pilot’s young daughters.

Attempt to hijack Russian plane ends in shelling of Ukrainian airfield

According to the FSB Public Relations Center, during the operational game Russian counterintelligence agents received information that helped the military strike the Ozernoye airfield of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is assumed that it was there that the officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine and the Security Service of the Republic (SBU) were waiting for the Tu-22M3.

In March 2024, the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, Sergei Lebedev, reported that Russian troops had hit military airfields in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zhytomyr regions.

Ivano-Frankivsk (…) received three strikes at four and five in the morning, at seven in the morning in the city of Burshtyn. According to local residents, the first two strikes hit the Kolomyia airfield Sergey Lebedevcoordinator of the Nikolaev underground

Strikes also hit the Ozernoye airfield in the Zhitomir region, where, according to information from the underground, a fighter brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force was based.

Russian counterintelligence agents have previously carried out similar operations

An attempt to hijack a Russian plane in July 2022 ended with a missile attack on the Kanatovo airfield and the liquidation of Ukrainian military personnel. The SBU reported this in the spring of 2023.

Related materials:

According to the Ukrainian special services, the operation was carried out despite the SBU’s comments and without the necessary approval. However, Russia received information about the deployment of Ukrainian Air Force personnel and Ukrainian aircraft and fired at the Kanatovo airfield in the Kirovograd region (Ukrainian name – Kropyvnytskyi region).

The Russian pilot said he agreed to go over to the Ukrainian side and fly there on a stolen plane. However, instead of the promised aircraft, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the airfield, which resulted in the elimination of the commander of the military unit and the wounding of 17 Ukrainian servicemen. The runway, other equipment and buildings were significantly damaged.