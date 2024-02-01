The Main Intelligence Directorate announced Ukraine's request to hand over the bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners killed in Il-76

Ukraine has asked Russia to hand over the bodies of prisoners of war who died in the crash of a Russian Il-76 plane near Belgorod. This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine Andrey Yusov.

At the same time, according to him, the Russian side has not yet responded to the requests. Moscow did not officially confirm receipt of such requests.

On February 1, it became known that investigators from the Investigative Committee of Russia had identified the remains of all the people on the plane. Genetic examinations established the identities of six crew members, 65 Ukrainian prisoners and three military police officers accompanying them. More than 670 fragments of the bodies of the victims and their personal documents were found at the crash site.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners despite the Il-76 incident

On January 31, the 50th exchange of captured military personnel took place between Moscow and Kiev. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the procedure took place according to the “195 to 195” formula through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates. The Russian military department noted that the fighters in Ukrainian captivity were in danger, and upon their return they would be sent to medical facilities.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side stated that during the prisoner exchange, 207 people were transferred to Kyiv. Among them are 95 prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), 56 national guardsmen, 26 border guards and 29 territorial defense soldiers.

Then Yusov clarified that among those who returned to Ukraine, 65 prisoners who were listed in the previous exchange list and were in the downed Russian military transport plane were missing.

Il-76 with prisoners on board was shot down from Ukrainian territory

Il-76 crashed on January 24 near Belgorod. On board were six crew members, 65 captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were being transported for exchange, and three accompanying persons. None of them survived.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed the results of an examination carried out at the site of the transporter crash. It turned out that the Il-76 was shot down by the American Patriot system, and the missile was launched from territory controlled by Ukraine.

Putin also said that Russia insists on an international investigation into the crash. However, he noted, “there are no takers from international organizations.”