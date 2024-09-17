250 Ukrainian Armed Forces instructors arrive in Syria’s Idlib to train in drone production

250 instructors from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have arrived in the Syrian province of Idlib to train Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants (recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia and banned) production of drones. A source in Syria told the agency RIA Novosti.

“There is confirmed information that the number of Ukrainian instructors who have already arrived in Idlib has reached 250 people. They have been distributed among production facilities in the city of Idlib and in the Jisir al-Shughur region,” he said.

The source noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces experts are training terrorists to produce and modernize drones. He also emphasized that in exchange for this assistance and a batch of drones, Kyiv demanded a detachment of militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Earlier, the Turkish newspaper Aydınlık published a photo showing Ukrainians negotiating with terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group in Syria. It is claimed that the parties were negotiating the release of Georgian and Chechen militants from local prisons for the purpose of their subsequent transfer to Ukraine.