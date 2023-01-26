A Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle (BMP) was blown up by a mine that Ukrainian nationalists themselves planted to protect themselves from Russian military advances. About it “RIA News”said the scouts of the First Slavic Brigade on January 26.

According to the military, a Russian drone, which was monitoring Ukrainian positions, recorded how the BMP was blown up on the road, which is usually used by Ukrainian vehicles.

“The preparation of the mobilized territorial defense of Ukraine leaves much to be desired. Because of the fear of an offensive by the Russian Armed Forces, they place mines in a chaotic manner, without compiling mining cards that would make it possible to understand where the dangerous areas are, ”the publication reports the words of Russian intelligence officers.

It is reported that after the explosion, the driver of the combat vehicle survived and immediately fled.

On January 24, war correspondent Alexander Sladkov reported that the Russian army was actively going on the offensive in several directions at once in the NVO zone. He noted the successes of the RF Armed Forces in the Artemovsk and Avdeevsk directions, the active advance towards Ugledar, Krasnogorovka, Novomikhailovka and Kurakhovo, as well as the assault on Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

At the same time, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia that the Donbass front of the VFU was breaking down. In particular, it has already cracked in Soledar, it is also cracking in Marinka, Avdeevka and Artemovsk, the expert added.

Earlier, on January 19, Apty Alaudinov, deputy commander of the second army corps of the People’s Militia of the LPR, said that the Ukrainian military participating in the battles for Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) was squeezed by Russian troops from all sides. He noted that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in this area “daily bring very serious results.”

Prior to that, on January 18, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Russian military had destroyed more than 60 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kupyansk direction in a day. According to a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, the artillery of the Western Military District hit units of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the LPR also suffered losses.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

