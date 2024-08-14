There Russia’s Belgorod region has declared a regional state of emergency due to the escalation of the situation after Ukraine’s attack in the region. And the authorities are considering raising the state of emergency to the federal level, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel. “The situation in the Belgorod region remains extremely difficult and tense. Daily shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine has led to the destruction of homes, as well as injuries and casualties among civilians,” Gladkov said in a video address. “Therefore, we have decided to declare a state of emergency in the entire Belgorod region starting today, to provide additional protection to the population and offer additional support to those affected,” the governor said, who also indicated that the regional government will soon turn to the federal commission to request the declaration of a state of emergency at the federal level.

Since August 6, Ukraine has been waging a major offensive in the Kursk region, claiming to have seized more than 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory. According to the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Kiev’s troops have advanced 800 square kilometers of the Kursk region, while since January 1, 2024, Moscow’s troops have penetrated 1,360 square kilometers into Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy also announced in an interview with Politico that Russia has redeployed some military units from the occupied Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kheron to Kursk Oblast to defend Russian territory from Ukrainian incursion.

Biden: “Kiev’s Incursion into Kursk Real Dilemma for Putin”

The incursion of Ukrainian forces into Russia is creating “a real dilemma” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden told reporters in New Orleans. Biden said he has been speaking regularly with his staff about the situation: “Every 4-5 hours,” the US president said.

Kiev: “No interest in occupation of Russia’s Kursk region”

For its part, Kiev has assured that it has no intention of occupying the Russian region of Kursk. A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the operation is aimed at making military logistics more difficult for Moscow’s forces and strengthening military units in eastern Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian version, Kiev’s forces control a thousand square kilometers of territory. “Unlike Russia, Ukraine does not need other people’s property. Ukraine is not interested in taking control of the Kursk region, but in protecting the lives of Ukrainians,” explained Heorhii Tykhyi.

Zelensky: “We are advancing in the Kursk region, 74 communities under our control”

“Despite intense and difficult battles, our forces continue to advance in the Kursk region,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X, explaining that he is “in constant contact with the commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi,” who informs him about the operation on Russian soil. “Our state’s exchange fund is growing,” the Ukrainian president added, alluding to the capture of Russian soldiers to be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners.

“We have 74 communities under our control, where inspections are being carried out and stabilization measures are being taken,” he continued, “the development of humanitarian solutions for these territories continues.” “I am grateful to our warriors for their heroic service,” Zelensky concluded, “preparations for our next steps continue.”