Russia launched a military operation in the three border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk on Saturday, and according to state news agency TASS, evacuated more than 76,000 people from its western border region of Kursk, as Ukraine presses its biggest attack on Russian soil since the war began nearly two and a half years ago. Russia has deployed additional troops and equipment, including tanks, rocket launchers and aircraft units, to try to stop the Ukrainian troops’ advance.

#Ukrainian #incursion #Russia #nuclear #power #plant #quotthreatenedquotmore #evacuations