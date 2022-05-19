Dozens of medical units support the Ukrainian Army on the battlefronts, however their work is increasingly risky as they are systematically attacked by Russian forces. Hospitals and ambulances are repeatedly hit by enemy artillery and aircraft. Our special envoys, Catalina Gómez Ángel and Mikel Konate visited a field hospital in an undisclosed location in the Donbass region.

