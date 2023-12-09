Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Ukraine apparently blows up a Russian transport helicopter with HIMARS missiles. A video shows the explosion.

Kiev – Spectacular military strike against Russia in the video: A Ukrainian HIMARS system is said to have shot down a Russian Mi-8 transport helicopter. A short clip released by the Ukrainian military shows the attack and the explosion that followed the impact.

Ukraine confirms shoot-down – HIMARS shoots down helicopter

Kyiv confirmed the shootdown. However, the attack has not yet been independently confirmed. The HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) is one of 39 US-supplied truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher artillery systems that Ukraine uses to defend itself in Russia’s war of aggression. The following day, the Ukrainian General Staff also reported that a Russian helicopter had been shot down.

According to Ukraine, the helicopter was said to have been “functionally destroyed” near the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region on Wednesday (December 6, 2023). The frontline areas, stretching from Bakhmut to Kupyansk, are not far away. In autumn 2022, Ukraine recaptured the city from Russia. Ukraine said the helicopter was discovered by reconnaissance drones. Ukraine recently developed a targeted system with drone attacks.

Ukraine War: Helicopter explodes – most recently Ukraine destroyed many of them

In the video, the helicopter can be seen in a field before the alleged explosion; it must have just landed or was about to take off, because the rotor blades are rotating. The actual explosion can then be seen from a further distance.

Last day, Kiev also destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, two artillery systems and an ammunition depot, the General Staff said. While Russia generally does not comment on casualties, Ukraine often shares videos of successful attacks. A video from mid-October also showed a helicopter being destroyed. At that time, Kiev claimed to have destroyed nine helicopters using US ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems).

Open source intelligence reports later suggested that Ukraine may have damaged up to 21 Russian helicopters following the attacks. Videos also recently showed the Destruction of Russian howitzersas well as a drone defense systemeach by HIMARS.

Ukraine fears about US weapons: Republicans and Democrats at odds

It is currently unclear whether and how many such attacks with weapons developed by the USA will take place during the war. Ukraine is currently worried about how and whether the arms deliveries will continue. The United States of America is considered Kiev’s most important ally in the fight against the Russian invasion. Since the war began at the end of February 2022, the USA, under the leadership of the Democratic President Joe Biden Billions of dollars in military aid have been provided or promised.

At the moment, Congress cannot agree on a new aid package due to disputes between Biden’s Democrats and Republicans. According to calculations by the US government, the funds for Ukraine previously approved by Parliament will be completely used up by the end of the year. (cgsc with dpa)