Three attack helicopters take off from a secret base in Ukraine and fly at low altitude towards the city of Bahkmut, in the east of the country. As they approach their objective, they suddenly lift off and launch a hail of rockets, before making a sharp turn and returning to their base, all at a perilously low altitude. Since the start of the Russian invasion just over a year ago, Ukrainian helicopter pilots have been flying perilous combat missions in their aging MI-8 and MI-24 every day.



