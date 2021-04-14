A resident of Ukraine has been ill with COVID-19 four times. On Wednesday, April 14, UNIAN reports.

A doctor at the Kharkiv City Clinical Hospital said that the patient had repeatedly contracted the coronavirus due to health problems. He did not develop immunity to the new infection.

“Antibodies were not produced through concomitant pathologies. He has already been discharged, ”the doctor said.

At the end of March, a 100-year-old patient recovered from the coronavirus in Ukraine. A resident of Chernivtsi was hospitalized with 30 percent lung damage. This was her first hospitalization in her life. The family members of the pensioner also caught the coronavirus.

On April 13, the Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov said that the country had reached the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and the situation gradually began to stabilize.