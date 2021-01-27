A group of hackers suspected of cyberattacks on European and American banks was detained in Ukraine. On Wednesday, January 27, reports press service Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The hacker group reportedly inflicted $ 2 billion in losses on banks.

“According to the results of an international special operation of the Attorney General’s office, together with Eurojust and Europol and representatives of the law enforcement agencies of the United States and Germany, a group of hackers was exposed that carried out massive interference in the work of the servers of banking institutions in European countries and the United States,” the Attorney General’s office said on the website.

According to the investigation, since the beginning of 2014, hackers from Ukraine have been interfering in the work of state and private banks using the banking Trojan ransomware virus. With its help, suspects stole personal information: logins, passwords and payment information.

Banks of Great Britain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Lithuania and the USA have suffered from the actions of hackers.

“As part of the pre-trial investigation, an operation was carried out on the territory of Kharkov and the Kharkov region. During the searches, computer and server equipment was found and seized, with the help of which the hackers carried out illegal activities, ”added the press service of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The suspects could face up to 12 years in prison for fraud and creating malicious software.

