From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

An evil shadow over Russia: Ukrainian saboteurs have now destroyed a Mi-28 attack helicopter. At the gates of Moscow – the attack is intended to stir up insecurity. © IMAGO/Evgeny Biyatov

An attack at the gates of Moscow: Partisans set helicopters on fire – militarily worthless, psychologically significant: Putin’s facade should crumble.

Moscow “Every destroyed Russian air base, every destroyed Russian military aircraft – whether on the ground or in the air – means the saving of Ukrainian lives”: According to Newsweek Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj recently said this, as his foreign intelligence service has published. Ukraine is currently not giving Vladimir Putin’s troops a moment’s peace: In the past few days, three helicopters have apparently been destroyed by sabotage on Russian territory – this is reported by the Ukrainian Pravda.

On July 21, a Mi-28 combat helicopter and a Ka-226 multi-purpose helicopter were reportedly destroyed by fire in the settlement of Tomilino near Moscow; on July 24, according to media reports, a Mi-8 military multi-purpose helicopter went up in smoke at the Kryazh airfield in Samara. In both cases, sabotage was cited as the cause. “Residents of Samara, Tomilino and the neighboring Moscow suburbs were greatly affected by the explosions, but the Russian authorities are trying to conceal the causes and consequences of the noise and fire,” writes the Main Directorate for Communications of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Causing unrest among Putin’s supporters: Partisans undermine the sense of security

The perpetrators of the attacks are unnamed. While in Crimea the Crimean Tatar partisans Atesh and the “Crimean Fighting Seagulls” work underground, on Russian territory there are, for example, the “Russian Volunteer Corps”, the “Free Russia Legion” and the “Siberian Legion”, such as the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported in March after several attacks were carried out in the border regions of Belgorod and Kursk. “Kiev denies that it is advancing into Russian territory with its own forces, but declared that it is supporting the Russian opponents of Putin with weapons,” reported the FAZ – In the meantime, several drone attacks on Russian air force bases have been carried out that are clearly attributed to the military.

“The Kremlin has deliberately tried to convey an image of normality in Russia. These Ukrainian sabotage actions are aimed at breaking through this facade.”

Jade McGlynn points out the crucial contribution of the guerrillas to Ukraine’s military efforts. The think tank analyst Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSSI) stresses their essential role in gathering and transmitting information, supporting military operations, sabotaging enemy logistics and command structures, and preparing Ukrainian military initiatives. In addition to Ukraine’s attempt to deprive the Russians of their resources, the limited military actions are also aimed at “destabilising the situation on Russian territory”, as Andrzej Wilk and Piotr Żochowski from the Polish think tank Center for European Studies write.

However, the war in the shadows has been fought since shortly after the invasion in February 2022. “Our goal is to make life unbearable for the Russian occupiers and to thwart their plans by any means possible,” “Andriy” told the news agency in the first year of the war. Associated Press (AP)as the Los Angeles Times reported – the 32-year-old had been coordinating the partisans in the southern region of Kherson at the time. “We give the Ukrainian military precise coordinates for various targets, and the support of the guerrillas makes the new long-range weapons, especially HIMARS, even more powerful,” “Andriy” told AP‘We are invisible behind Russian lines, and that is our strength.'”

Stalemate also underground: Putin’s saboteurs also operate on NATO territory

“The resistance movement has three goals: the destruction of Russian weapons and their supply routes, the discrediting and intimidation of the occupiers and their collaborators, and the informing of Ukrainian intelligence services about enemy positions,” said Los Angeles Times Ivan Fedorov, the former mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol. However, Russia is also suspected of sabotage behind enemy lines – in European countries, such as the WashingtonPost currently reported.

According to the report, the war in Ukraine is already continuing on the territory of NATO partners: Poland has, according to the post Last month, twelve suspected saboteurs were arrested – they are accused of planning an attack on supply lines to Ukraine. In Berlin, a production facility belonging to the arms manufacturer Diehl Defence caught fire – officially due to a technical defect, but this could have been the result of sabotage. Authorities in Norway are also said to have been warned of Russian underground activities against arms manufacturers.

Movement in the shadow of the Ukraine war: “Inflict as much pain as possible”

When you are stuck, like right now, and nothing is moving, both sides actually want to inflict as much pain on each other as possible, Ronald Marks told the online magazine Daily BeastAccording to the official of the US foreign intelligence service CIA, partisan actions characterize the current phase of the war after two and a half years of bloody battles on the front without any decisive results. Russia is said to still have more than 1,500 helicopters, a third of which are pure attack helicopters. The current successful ambush has therefore done little to weaken the pure combat power of the invading army.

The Russians’ losses in combat, for example in helicopters, were significantly more significant, as the magazine Defense News reported: According to this, Russia has now lost almost half of its Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopters. “Are attack helicopters just a temporary solution?” asked the The New Zurich Times in view of the decision to decommission the “Tiger” combat helicopter from the German Armed Forces. NZZAuthor Marco Seliger has probably correctly interpreted the signs of the times after a year of war in Ukraine: “If the enemy has a modern air defense system, the use of helicopters is like a suicide mission.”

According to him, the Russians had used attack helicopters solely because they had succeeded in eliminating the enemy’s air defenses in some areas. The Ukrainians’ cloak-and-dagger operation at the gates of Moscow therefore had a completely different purpose. “The most important thing in guerrilla warfare is … uncertainty. It’s about keeping the troops nervous,” CIA man Marks told the Daily Beast. “You don’t know who is supporting whom behind the lines. Who can you trust?”

Ukraine urges vigilance: Civilians should look out for Putin’s antennas

The Ukrainian government has therefore launched a website to call on its citizens to be alert: According to the website, the occupying forces are increasingly searching for partisans in the Kherson region – especially for “radiation sources from satellite phones,” as the government writes. Ukrainian civilians should therefore be on the lookout – with all due caution – for antennas, unusual movement patterns and conspicuous gatherings of Russian forces.

With its sabotage actions, Ukraine is probably trying to discredit Vladimir Putin’s war efforts in its own public, Peter Schroeder suggests in the Daily Beast They are “trying to sell the war to the Russian population in order to undermine public support for Putin’s war,” says the ex-CIA analyst and former deputy intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the National Intelligence Council in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

“The Kremlin has deliberately tried to present an image of normality in Russia. These Ukrainian sabotage actions are aimed at breaking through this facade,” says Schroeder. CIA colleague Ronald Marks sees Ukraine’s guerrilla tactics as a desperate attempt to force Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table or to wrest some kind of ceasefire from him: Any destruction in their own country could drive up the price for Vladimir, Marks speculates about Ukraine’s intentions. “You won’t win the war that way. But you will continue to undermine the morale and the support that people would have for it.”