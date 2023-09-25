WP: Ukrainian grain dispute could decide the outcome of the elections in Poland

The influx of cheap Ukrainian grain onto the European market has led to a sharp drop in prices in Poland, angering farmers. How the ruling Law and Justice party handles the grain dispute could decide the outcome of the upcoming elections, reports The Washington Post (WP).

Placating Polish farmers is a priority for Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party ahead of elections on October 15, but it risks long-term damage to the alliance with Ukraine. “We are closing the borders to protect Polish farmers because this is our most important task,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a campaign event.

For the Law and Justice party, which also bills itself as a defender of traditional Christian family values, much is at stake as Polish farmers could make or break its election victory.

“Victory in these [восточных аграрных] districts – this is the most important thing to [“Право и справедливость”] had any chance of retaining power at the national level,” said Maciej Onasz, an associate professor at the University of Lodz who specializes in electoral behavior.

The far-right Confederation party has reportedly taken a tougher stance on Ukraine, calling for an end to financial support for refugees and openly questioning whether Poland should continue to send so much military aid to Kiev. This prompted Law and Justice to more actively use the “Poland First” rhetoric, even at the risk of worsening Polish-Ukrainian relations.

Earlier, the head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, said that Warsaw will do just fine without friendship with Ukraine and will not force Kyiv to build good relations. According to him, it is Ukraine that must ensure that Poland supports it.