Moscow confirmed that as of November 2, the Ukrainian grain export agreement, reached last July in the midst of the blockade of the ports of the country invaded by Russia, will be reactivated. The announcement came after mediation by Turkey after the Kremlin suspended its participation last weekend, justifying an alleged drone attack by kyiv. An increase in global famine in the context of the conflict is still latent.

The agreement for the export of grain from Ukraine “would continue in the same way as before.” This was stated this Wednesday, November 2, by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose government mediated for Russia’s return to the pact.

Hours later, Moscow confirmed that it had indeed resumed its involvement, after receiving written assurances from kyiv not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.

“The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at this time seem sufficient and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” said a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Last Saturday, October 29, the Russian authorities reported that they were withdrawing from the agreement, reached on July 22 and negotiated by the UN, because hours before their fleet in the Black Sea had been the target of a drone attack by of the Army of the attacked nation.

According to the Kremlin, part of the assault originated within the grain export corridor.

However, the accusation was quickly rejected by the Ukrainian government, which described it as an “excuse” and “false” accusations fabricated to justify the suspension of exports.

After the mediation of Ankara, the resumption of the pact that allows tons of grains, cereals and fertilizers to be taken out of the Ukrainian ports – blocked by Russia in the middle of the war – takes place immediately.

“Grain transports will continue as previously agreed starting at 12:00 pm today,” Erdogan announced after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed his Turkish counterpart.

According to Erdogan, the deal will prioritize shipments to African countries, including Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan. Last weekend, as part of its justifications for withdrawing from the agreement, the Putin government issued a statement in which it pointed out that only 3% of the food exported under the pact had been destined for poor nations and that territories from the West accounted for half of all shipments.

In recent days, ships continued to transport Ukrainian grain on the established route despite the suspension, but it was unlikely to continue for long as insurance companies were not issuing new contracts due to the Russian withdrawal.

The reasons for the instability of the vital agreement, despite the return of Moscow

Although Russia indicated the alleged attack as the main reason for its withdrawal, the suspension occurred in a context of pressure and conditions from that government to extend the agreement scheduled until next November 19.

Last weekend, the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, argued that before his country discusses an extension of the agreement, his nation “needs to see the export of its grains and fertilizers on the world market, which has never It has happened since the beginning of the agreement,” he explained.

“The deal remains shaky as it is now back in guessing mode as to whether there will be an extension or not. Two weeks after the amplification, the discussion on this issue will apparently continue,” explained Andrey Sizov, head of agricultural consultancy Sovecon. , focused on Russia.

FILE- Harvesting wheat in a field near the town of Zghurivka, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in kyiv region, Ukraine, on August 9, 2022. © Reuters/Vyacheslav Musiienko

A European diplomat familiar with these negotiations said Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to use the possible extension as a way to gain influence and dominate next month’s G20 summit in Indonesia.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the world should respond firmly to any Russian attempt to disrupt Ukraine’s export corridor through the Black Sea, which was blocked after Putin ordered the invasion of the neighboring country. , last February 24.

“Russia must be clearly aware that it will receive a harsh response from the world at any step to interrupt our food exports… What is at stake here is clearly the lives of tens of millions of people,” Zelensky said during a speech on Thursday. Tuesday, November 1.

The deal is seen as vital as it aims to help stave off famine in poorer countries by bringing more wheat, sunflower oil and fertilizers onto world markets and easing sharply rising prices.

The pact was established in the hope that pre-conflict export levels would be reached, with an average of five million metric tons exported from Ukrainian territory each month.

The agreement also includes the authorization of the export of Russian food and fertilizers, despite the economic sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow for ordering the conflict.

The Russian blockade exacerbated food shortages and the inflation crisis in many countries, given that Ukraine is one of the largest suppliers of these products on the planet.

With Reuters and local media