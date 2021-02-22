Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak spoke about the preparation of troops for offensive operations in urban environments. The press conference was broadcast by the Ukrainian Channel Five.

According to him, this is necessary in order to be ready “for all options for the development of the situation.”

“With regard to offensive operations, last year we began to prepare all combat military units for offensive operations in urbanized areas,” the military said.

The general did not specify which cities were going to storm the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, on February 14, it was reported that three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) died after being blown up by a Ukrainian mine in the zone of the so-called Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against residents of Donetsk and Lugansk regions who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat. At the same time, Ukraine places responsibility for the events on Moscow. Russia has repeatedly pointed out that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to end hostilities.