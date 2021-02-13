Ukrainian General Serhiy Krivonos said that in recent years 70 thousand soldiers have left the country’s army. He told about this on the air Youtube-channel “Apostrophe”.

Kryvonos noted that the Ukrainian army has significantly weakened, and urged to look at the number of military personnel with combat experience who left its ranks. He stressed that the departure of about 70 thousand soldiers was caused by instability at the front. The general said that the Ukrainian military did not know what to do next.

In addition, Krivonos urged Kiev to stop self-deception and lie that everything is fine in the country.

Earlier, the Ukrainian general announced a drop in morale in the republic’s army. Krivonos also spoke about the attitude of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to the ceasefire regime proclaimed in Donbass. According to him, politicians are not understood at the front.