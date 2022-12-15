KIEV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian general on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a ceasefire being agreed with Russia over the New Year festive period.

The Kremlin has said there will be no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine’s nearly 10-month war.

Asked about the possibility of a New Year’s ceasefire, Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov said in a briefing: “There will be a full ceasefire only when there is not a single occupant on our land.”

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)

The post Ukrainian general rules out possibility of New Year’s ceasefire appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Ukrainian #general #rules #possibility #Years #ceasefire