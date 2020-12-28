Ukraine will lose the territories of six regions of the country, said the former head of the Crimean police, ex-governor of Lugansk and Transcarpathian regions, General Gennady Moskal.

In an interview with the YouTube channel “Apostrof” on December 25, he said that “the project” Novorossiya “is not over” and recalled that it includes Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Zaporozhye, Nikolaev and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

“The Novorossiya project has not ended. Everyone thinks that this is all, ”said Moskal.

Earlier, on December 23, it became known that Ukraine adopted the concept of economic development of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for the period up to 2030. It involves the creation of priority development areas in these regions, and the stimulation of investments.

Kiev wants to “reboot” the economy in Donbass in two stages. During the first, modernization is planned to be carried out under existing conditions in the territories of Donbass controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. During the second – throughout the Donetsk and Luhansk regions after the reintegration of the territories not controlled by Kiev into a single constitutional space of Ukraine.